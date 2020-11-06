Markets
PFE

Pfizer Reports Positive Phase 3 Study Results For Tofacitinib In Ankylosing Spondylitis

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced positive results from a phase 3 investigational study evaluating the safety and efficacy of tofacitinib in adults with active ankylosing spondylitis. The study met its primary endpoint showing that at week 16, the percentage of patients achieving an ASAS20 response was significantly greater with tofacitinib versus placebo. The percentage of ASAS40 response was significantly greater with tofacitinib versus placebo, a key secondary endpoint of the study.

The FDA has accepted the company's application for the ankylosing spondylitis indication and the PDUFA goal date is in second quarter of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular