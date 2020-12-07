Pfizer Reports Positive Data From Ongoing Phase 1 Study For PF-06863135 In Multiple Myeloma

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported safety and clinical response results from the ongoing phase 1 study for PF-06863135 in Multiple Myeloma. The company said data from 30 patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma showed manageable safety across all subcutaneous dose levels with no dose-limiting toxicities observed, and 83% of patients achieved a clinical response at the highest dose level. The overall response rate was 80% among the 20 patients treated in cohorts across the efficacious dose range of 215 to 1,000 g/kg weekly.

Jeff Settleman, Chief Scientific Officer, Oncology R&D, Pfizer: "The very high response rate observed with PF-06863135, coupled with manageable safety and the convenience of subcutaneous administration, underscores the potential impact this medicine may have for people living with this devastating disease. These findings support continued development of PF-06863135 for people with multiple myeloma, both as monotherapy and in combination with standard or novel therapies."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.