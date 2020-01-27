Stocks

Pfizer Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What To Expect.

Contributor
Josh Nathan-Kazis
Published

Analysts expect fourth quarter sales of $12.6 billion, according to FactSet, and quarterly earnings per share of $0.58.

Analysts expect fourth quarter sales of $12.6 billion, according to FactSet, and quarterly earnings per share of $0.58.

Pfizer’s spinoff of its off-patent drug division is drawing closer, and investors are eager for more details on Pfizer’s outlook for its new, slimmed-down future. They could get them on Tuesday, when the company announces its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Pfizer (ticker: PFE) shares have rebounded a bit in the past few months. Though the stock ended 2019 as one of the worst performers in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, down 10%, it’s shown improvement in recent months. The stock rose 19.7% between Aug. 23 and Jan. 23, beating the broader S&P 500 index, which is up 17.7% over the same period, and keeping pace with the S&P 500 Pharmaceutical, Biotech, and Life Sciences Industry Group, also up 19.7%.

The company is preparing for the spinoff of Upjohn, which sells older, off-patent drugs, largely in developing markets. Upjohn will merge with the generic drug maker Mylan (MYL); the new combined company will be known as Viatris.

Pfizer executives will speak about the company’s quarterly earnings, and will likely face questions about the merger, on a conference call scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT on Jan. 28.

Here’s a snapshot of investors’ expectations and recent history.

--Analysts expect fourth quarter sales of $12.6 billion, according to FactSet, and quarterly earnings per share of $0.58.

--Pfizer stock prices fell sharply in late July, when the company announced the Upjohn spinoff. The stock is still recovering.

--The company has some key catalysts coming up in 2019, including Phase 3 data on its breast-cancer drug Ibrance as an adjuvant therapy in early-stage breast cancer.

--Pfizer is working on gene therapies for a range of diseases, including hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

--In a note on Jan. 23, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen wrote that investors were looking for the company’s “updated thoughts” on its post-Upjohn future on the earnings call. “PFE will also provide, at a minimum, an update for the directional targets it gave back in July for Upjohn and what will be the New Pfizer,” Chen wrote.

--In late December, Barron’s highlighted Pfizer as a top stock for 2020, arguing that new Pfizer’s valuation “looks appealing” given the management’s sales growth expectations.

--In October 2019, Pfizer announced third-quarter earnings per share of $0.75.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular