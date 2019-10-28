Pfizer Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

Wall Street analysts expect third quarter earnings per share of $0.62 and sales of $12.3 billion, according to FactSet.

Shares of the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer are down 15.7% so far this year as investors decide what to make of the company’s impending spinoff of its division that markets its older drugs.

The stock is underperforming the broader S&P 500, which is up 20.6% over the same period, and the S&P 500 Health Care sector, up 6.4% in 2019.

Pfizer (ticker: PFE) executives will have the chance to change the narrative on Tuesday morning, when the company releases its third-quarter results. The company has scheduled an earnings call for 10 a.m. Eastern time.

The call comes as the stock struggles to recover from the fall it took in late July and early August, after Pfizer announced a deal to spin off its off-patent drug division, called Upjohn, and merge it with generic drugmaker Mylan (MYL).

Pfizer shares trade at 13.5 times projected earnings over the next 12 months, close to its five-year average of 13.6 times projected earnings.

Here’s a snapshot of investors’ expectations and recent history.

--Pfizer shares are down 13.8% between the day before it announced the Upjohn deal and Oct. 23. That marks a recovery since late August, when shares were down 20% since the deal.

--Some analysts have expressed concern about Pfizer after the Upjohn spinoff, saying that the valuation of Pfizer stock after the spin could be worryingly high relative to its competitors.

--In July, Pfizer cut a deal to purchase Array BioPharma, and has moved forward quickly with trials of the company’s two leading drugs, cancer treatments Braftovi and Mektovi.

--In October, the company reported that it had licensed an investigative antisense therapy from Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA). The drug treats certain metabolic and cardiovascular conditions.

--In July, the company reported second quarter earnings per share of $0.80 and sales of $13.3 billion.

