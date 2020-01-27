Pfizer Reports Earnings Today. Here's What To Expect.

Analysts expect fourth quarter sales of $12.6 billion, according to FactSet, and quarterly earnings per share of $0.58.

Pfizer’s spinoff of its off-patent drug division is drawing closer, and investors are eager for more details on Pfizer’s outlook for its new, slimmed-down future. They could get them on Tuesday, when the company announces its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Pfizer (ticker: PFE) shares have rebounded a bit in the past few months. Though the stock ended 2019 as one of the worst performers in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, down 10%, it’s shown improvement in recent months. The stock rose 19.7% between Aug. 23 and Jan. 23, beating the broader S&P 500 index, which is up 17.7% over the same period, and keeping pace with the S&P 500 Pharmaceutical, Biotech, and Life Sciences Industry Group, also up 19.7%.

The company is preparing for the spinoff of Upjohn, which sells older, off-patent drugs, largely in developing markets. Upjohn will merge with the generic drug maker Mylan (MYL); the new combined company will be known as Viatris.

Pfizer executives will speak about the company’s quarterly earnings, and will likely face questions about the merger, on a conference call scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT on Jan. 28.

Here’s a snapshot of investors’ expectations and recent history.

--Pfizer stock prices fell sharply in late July, when the company announced the Upjohn spinoff. The stock is still recovering.

--The company has some key catalysts coming up in 2019, including Phase 3 data on its breast-cancer drug Ibrance as an adjuvant therapy in early-stage breast cancer.

--Pfizer is working on gene therapies for a range of diseases, including hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

--In a note on Jan. 23, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen wrote that investors were looking for the company’s “updated thoughts” on its post-Upjohn future on the earnings call. “PFE will also provide, at a minimum, an update for the directional targets it gave back in July for Upjohn and what will be the New Pfizer,” Chen wrote.

--In late December, Barron’s highlighted Pfizer as a top stock for 2020, arguing that new Pfizer’s valuation “looks appealing” given the management’s sales growth expectations.

--In October 2019, Pfizer announced third-quarter earnings per share of $0.75.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

