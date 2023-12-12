Pfizer Receives All Required Regulatory Approvals To Complete Seagen Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Tuesday that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, expired December 11, 2023, with respect to Pfizer's pending acquisition of Seagen Inc. (SGEN).

Pfizer and Seagen have now received all required regulatory approvals to complete the acquisition. Pfizer expects to close the acquisition of Seagen on December 14, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Pfizer also announces changes in its commercial organization to incorporate Seagen and improve focus, speed and quality of execution. The new organization structure will go into effect January 1, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.