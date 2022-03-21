Pfizer recalls some lots of BP drug due to potential cancer-causing impurity

March 21 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Monday it was recalling some lots of blood pressure drug Accuretic and two authorized cheaper versions of the drug due to the presence of a potential cancer-causing impurity called N-nitroso-quinapril.

Pfizer said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the drug till date.

Although long-term intake of the impurity may be linked to a potential increased cancer risk, there is no immediate risk to patients taking the drug, Pfizer said.

Patients currently taking the products should consult with their doctor about alternative treatment options, the drugmaker said.

Pfizer Canada earlier this month recalled Accuretic due to the presence of N-nitroso-quinapril.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.