Pfizer recalls migraine drug over packaging issues - CPSC

March 16 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N has recalled about 4.3 million units of its migraine drug, Nurtec ODT, as its packaging is not child-resistant and poses a risk of poisoning, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Thursday.

The orally disintegrating tablets are used for the treatment of acute migraine and as preventive treatment for episodic migraine in adults.

Pfizer did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

