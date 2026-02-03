Pfizer Reaffirms FY26 Outlook As Q4 Results Top Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, drug major Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $2.80 to $3.00 per share on revenues between $59.5 billion and $62.5 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.97 per share on revenues of $61.01 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company noted that the reaffirmed 2026 revenue guidance reflects the expectation of approximately $5 billion in revenues from COVID-19 products and an expected year-over-year negative revenue impact of approximately $1.5 billion due to certain products experiencing loss of exclusivity (LOE).

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss of $1.65 billion or $0.29 per share, compared to net income of $410 million or $0.07 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.66 per share, compared to $0.63 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts expected the company to earn $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Revenue for the quarter declined 1 percent to $17.56 billion from $17.76 billion in the same quarter last year. The Street expected revenues of $16.83 billion for the quarter.

Revenues were up 3 percent operationally. Excluding Contributions from Paxlovid and Comirnaty, Revenues grew 9 percent operationally.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, PFE is trading on the NYSE at $26.17, down $0.49 or 1.84 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.