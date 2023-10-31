Pfizer Reaffirms FY23 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter, drug major Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $1.45 and $1.65 per share on revenues between $58.0 billion and $61.0 billion, with revenues of about $11.5 billion for Comirnaty and about $1 billion for Paxlovid. Excluding COVID-19 products, the company still expects 6 to 8 percent operational revenue growth.

The Street is looking for earnings of $1.50 per share on revenues of $55.37 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.