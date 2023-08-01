Pfizer Reaffirms FY23 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, drug major Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2023, while trimming annual revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.25 and $3.45 per share on revenues between $67.0 billion and $70.0 billion, with revenues of about $13.5 billion for Comirnaty and about $8 billion for Paxlovid. Excluding COVID-19 products, the company now expects 6 to 8 percent operational revenue growth.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $3.25 and $3.45 per share on revenues between $67.0 billion and $71.0 billion, with revenues of about $13.5 billion for Comirnaty and about $8 billion for Paxlovid. Excluding COVID-19 products, the company continues to expect 7 to 9 percent operational revenue growth in 2023

The Street is looking for earnings of $3.01 per share on revenues of $61.01 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.