Pfizer reaffirms annual sales forecast for COVID-19 products

July 28 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N on Thursday reaffirmed the combined 2022 sales forecast of $54 billion for its COVID-19 vaccine and pill, as countries rushed to sign contracts to prepare for a surge of cases in the fall season.

