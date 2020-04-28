Pfizer Reaffirms 2020 Financial Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reaffirmed its 2020 financial guidance for revenues and adjusted earnings per share. The company noted that, following the pending close of the Upjohn-Mylan deal, new Pfizer will be positioned to deliver revenue and adjusted earnings per share growth that is expected to be among the industry leaders.

Pfizer said, as a result of the lower number of in-person meetings with prescribers and restrictions on patient movements due to government-mandated work-from-home or shelter-in-place policies, the rate of new prescriptions for certain products and of vaccination rates for most vaccines has slowed, which is currently expected to primarily impact second-quarter financial results.

First quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.80 compared to $0.85, previous year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.73, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First-quarter revenues were $12.0 billion, a decrease of 8%, from prior year, reflecting an operational decline of 7%. Excluding the impact of Consumer Healthcare, revenues declined 1% operationally. Biopharma revenues were $10.0 billion, up 12% operationally, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter.

