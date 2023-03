PUURS, Belgium March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer PFE.N is ready to launch its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for both older adults and pregnant women in the U.S. and Europe this year, executives said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick; editing by Jason Neely)

((maggie.fick@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7890 916706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.