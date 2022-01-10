Pfizer Reaches Deal With Acuitas For Lipid Nanoparticle Delivery System For Use In MRNA Vaccines

(RTTNews) - Pfizer (PFE) said that it has entered into an agreement with Acuitas Therapeutics for Lipid Nanoparticle Delivery System for Use in mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics.

The agreement expands Pfizer's access to lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation technology, offering a strong strategic fit with Pfizer's mRNA strategy.

Acuitas' clinically-validated LNP technology is used in COMIRNATY, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

As per the deal, Pfizer will have the option to license, on a non-exclusive basis, Acuitas' LNP technology for up to 10 targets for vaccine or therapeutic development.

