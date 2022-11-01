Pfizer raises sales estimates for COVID vaccine by $2 billion

Adds forecast

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N on Tuesday raised its full-year estimates for sales of its COVID-19 vaccine by $2 billion to $34 billion, encouraged by demand for its new bivalent booster shots.

The company maintained its full-year sales forecast for COVID-19 pill Paxlovid at $22 billion.

Pfizer and Moderna have rolled out an Omicron-tailored booster dose in Europe and the United States.

It reported third-quarter sales of $22.60 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $21.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.