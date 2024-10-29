Pfizer raises FY24 adjusted EPS view to $2.75-$2.95 from $2.45-$2.65

FY24 consensus $2.65. Raises FY24 revenue view to $61B-$64B from $59.5B-$62.5B, consensus $61.16B.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PFE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.