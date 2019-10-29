US Markets

Pfizer raises 2019 profit forecast, shares rise

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc raised its 2019 full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday, sending its shares up 3%.

The company said it expects to earn between $2.94 per share and $3 per share, up from a prior estimate of $2.76 to $2.86.

Total revenue fell 5% to $12.68 billion, but sales from its biopharma unit rose 7% to $10.12 billion in the third quarter.

