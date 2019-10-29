Pfizer raises 2019 profit forecast, shares rise

Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N raised its 2019 full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday, sending its shares up 3%.

The company said it expects to earn between $2.94 per share and $3 per share, up from a prior estimate of $2.76 to $2.86.

Total revenue fell 5% to $12.68 billion, but sales from its biopharma unit rose 7% to $10.12 billion in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Tamara.Mathias@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 1208; Reuters Messaging: tamara.mathias.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.