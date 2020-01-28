Markets
PFE

Pfizer Q4 Adj. Profit Falls, Revenues Down 9%; Issues FY20 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported that its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share declined 13 percent year-over-year to $0.55. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.57, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted income declined 17 percent year-over-year to $3.11 billion.

Fourth-quarter revenues were $12.7 billion, a decline of 9% year-on-year, reflecting an operational decline of 8%. Analysts expected revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Biopharma revenues were $10.5 billion, up 9% operationally.

Fourth-quarter Upjohn revenues were $2.2 billion, down 32% operationally, primarily driven by the expected significant volume declines for Lyrica in the U.S. Excluding the unfavorable impact of Lyrica in the U.S. and other recent product losses of exclusivity, fourth-quarter revenues for Upjohn declined 6% operationally.

For fiscal 2020, Pfizer projects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.82 to $2.92; and revenues in a range of $48.5 billion to $50.5 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.90 on revenue of $49.52 billion. For New Pfizer, adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to be in a range of $2.25 to $2.35; and revenues are expected to be in a range of $40.7 billion to $42.3 billion.

During 2019, Pfizer returned $16.9 billion directly to shareholders. As of January 28, 2020, Pfizer's remaining share repurchase authorization was $5.3 billion. No share repurchases are currently planned in 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular