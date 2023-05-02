Pfizer Q1 Results Top Estimates; Reaffirms FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Drug major Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported on Tuesday a profit for the first quarter that decreased 30 percent from last year, hurt by a 29 percent revenue drop amid a decline for COVID-19 products and an unfavorable impact of foreign exchange. Both adjusted earnings and quarterly revenues topped analysts' expectations. The company also reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.

"Our first-quarter results were in line with our expectations, underlining our continued confidence in achieving 7% to 9% operational revenue growth for fiscal-year 2023, excluding our COVID-19 products and anticipated foreign exchange impacts," said David Denton, EPV and CFO.

The New York-based company reported net income for the quarter decreased about 30 percent to $5.54 billion or $0.97 per share from $7.86 billion or $1.37 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted income for the quarter was $1.23 per share, compared to $1.62 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter declined 29 percent to $18.28 billion from $25.66 billion in the same quarter last year. Excluding Paxlovid and Comirnaty, operational revenues were up 5 percent. Analysts expected revenues of $16.59 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.25 and $3.45 per share on revenues between $67.0 billion and $71.0 billion, with revenues of about $13.5 billion for Comirnaty and about $8 billion for Paxlovid. Excluding COVID-19 products, the company continues to expect 7 to 9 percent operational revenue growth in 2023

The Street is looking for earnings of $3.36 per share on revenues of $68.67 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.