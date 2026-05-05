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Pfizer Q1 Profit Drops, Revenues Rise; Backs FY26 Outlook - Update

May 05, 2026 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Drug major Pfizer Inc. (PFE), while reporting lower profit in its first quarter despite revenue growth, on Tuesday maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.

In the pre-market activity, the shares were gaining around 0.40 percent, trading at $26.44, after closing Monday's regular trading 0.11 percent lower.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.80 to $3.00, and revenues in a range of $59.5 to $62.5 billion.

In the first quarter, the company's net earnings came in at $2.687 billion, down 9 percent from $2.967 billion last year. Earnings per share declined 10 percent to $0.47 from $0.52 a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were $4.290 billion or $0.75 per share for the period, compared to $5.237 billion or $0.92 per share a year ago.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4 percent to $14.451 billion from $13.715 billion last year. Operational growth was 2 percent year-over-year.

Excluding contributions from Comirnaty and Paxlovid, revenues grew 7 percent operationally.

The company recorded 22 percent year-over-year operational revenue growth from launched and acquired products.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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