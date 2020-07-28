PFE

Pfizer profit falls 32% as global trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate begins

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Pfizer Inc reported a 32% fall in second-quarter profit on Tuesday due to a dip in demand for some of its drugs from the COVID-19 pandemic and from rising competition, as the company and partner began a global study into a vaccine candidate to fight the health crisis.

July 28 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N reported a 32% fall in second-quarter profit on Tuesday due to a dip in demand for some of its drugs from the COVID-19 pandemic and from rising competition, as the company and partner began a global study into a vaccine candidate to fight the health crisis.

The U.S. drugmaker said net income fell to $3.43 billion, or 62 cents per share, in the quarter, from $5.05 billion, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to $11.80 billion from $13.26 billion.

Pfizer and German biotech BioNTech BNTX.O drugmaker said on Monday they would begin a pivotal global study to evaluate their lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE BNTX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters