US Markets
PFE

Pfizer profit down 12% as sales of off-patent drugs fall

Contributors
Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Pfizer Inc reported a 12.4% drop in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, partly hurt by a drop in sales its off-patent pain treatment Lyrica.

April 28 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N reported a 12.4% drop in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, partly hurt by a drop in sales its off-patent pain treatment Lyrica.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $3.40 billion, or 61 cents per share, in the quarter, from $3.88 billion, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the company, which is set to spin off its off-patent branded drugs business and combine it with generic drugmaker Mylan NV MYL.O, fell 8.3% to $12.03 billion.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((saumya.joseph@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2676; Twitter: @SaumyaSibi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE MYL

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular