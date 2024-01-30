Pfizer posts surprise quarterly profit on resilient COVID products demand

Adds details throughout

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N reported a surprise quarterly profit on Tuesday, as COVID products demand was better than the company's expectations and research costs declined.

The U.S. drugmaker earned 10 cents per share on an adjusted basis for the fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected a loss of 22 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

Investors fled Pfizer last year as pandemic worries declined and billions of dollars in COVID vaccine and treatment sales disappeared.

The exodus worsened with a setback in its experimental obesity drug, driving shares down to levels seen during the pandemic sell-off of 2020 and wiping out $100 billion in market capitalization in 2023.

Revenues from its COVID products, antiviral treatment Paxlovid and COVID vaccine Comirnaty, came in at $12.5 billion for 2023, down 78% from their $57 billion peak in 2022.

Pfizer makes the Comirnaty vaccine with German partner BioNTech 22UAy.DE.

The U.S. drugmaker is targeting a return to profitability through a $4 billion cost-cutting program and internal restructuring.

With the cuts in place, it expects to grow revenue through its cancer treatments, including from its $43 billion acquisition of cancer drugmaker Seagen, and its new RSV vaccine.

Pfizer had said in October that it expects $1 billion in Paxlovid sales and $11.5 billion in Comirnaty sales in 2023.

Shares of the U.S. drugmaker rose 1.9% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.