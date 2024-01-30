News & Insights

Pfizer posts surprise profit as demand for COVID products better than expected

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 30, 2024 — 06:50 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija, Sriparna Roy, Michael Erman for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N on Tuesday reported a surprise quarterly profit, as COVID products demand was better than the company's expectations and lower research costs.

The U.S. drugmaker earned 10 cents per share on an adjusted basis for the fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected a loss of 22 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

