Pfizer posts 9% fall in fourth-quarter revenue

Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Tamara Mathias Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N reported a 9% drop in fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by intense competition for its pain treatment Lyrica that lost patent protection last year.

Revenue at the company, which is set to spin off its off-patent branded drugs business and combine it with generic drugmaker Mylan NV MYL.O, fell to $12.69 billion from $13.98 billion a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to Pfizer narrowed to $337 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter, from $394 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

