Pfizer plans to pull back on early-stage rare disease research - Barron's

Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. pharma giant Pfizer Inc PFE.N is planning to pull back on early-stage research into treatments for rare diseases, including development of new viral-based gene therapies, financial newspaper Barron's said on Thursday.

