US Markets
PFE

Pfizer plans to pull back on early-stage rare disease research - Barron's

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

January 05, 2023 — 07:51 pm EST

Written by Shubhendu Deshmukh for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. pharma giant Pfizer Inc PFE.N is planning to pull back on early-stage research into treatments for rare diseases, including development of new viral-based gene therapies, financial newspaper Barron's said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((ShubhenduSatish.Deshmukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.