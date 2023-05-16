News & Insights

US Markets
PFE

Pfizer plans $31 bln debt offering to fund Seagen takeover

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

May 16, 2023 — 08:15 pm EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Adds details from Pfizer statement, background on Seagen deal

May 16 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Tuesday it plans to raise $31 billion from a debt offering to finance its proposed acquisition of Seagen Inc SGEN.O.

Pfizer struck a $43 billion deal in March to acquire Seagen and its targeted cancer therapies as it prepares for a steep fall in COVID-19 sales and generic competition for some top-selling drugs.

The company has been pumping billions of dollars into research and acquisitions to mitigate an anticipated $17 billion hit to revenue by 2030 from patent expirations for top drugs, and a decline in demand for COVID products.

The debt offering, which would be in eight tranches, is expected to close on May 19, the company said, adding that BofA Securities, Citigroup C.N, Goldman Sachs GS.N and J.P. Morgan JPM.N are acting as the joint lead managers and joint book-running managers.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE
SGEN
C
GS
JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.