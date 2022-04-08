Pfizer (PFE) to Boost RSV Portfolio With ReViral Acquisition

Pfizer Inc. PFE announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held company, ReViral, for upto $525 million.

Pfizer is looking to boost its respiratory portfolio with ReViral’s novel antiviral therapeutics that target respiratory syncytial virus (“RSV”). The deal is likely to strengthen Pfizer’s capabilities in infectious disease research and help in developing a treatment for RSV infections and preventing illness through vaccination.

ReViral’s lead candidate, sisunatovir, an orally administered fusion inhibitor, is currently in mid-stage development for treating RSV infections in adults and infants. The candidate is being evaluated in a phase II study for treating RSV infections in hospitalized infants. The candidate has also significantly reduced viral load in a phase II RSV human challenge study in healthy adults.

ReViral also has a second program in a phase I study focused on the inhibition of RSV replication, targeting the viral N protein.

Pfizer believes that if successfully developed and upon potential approval, ReViral's RSV candidates have the potential to generate more than $1.5 billion in annual sales.

Shares of Pfizer have declined 6.6% so far this year against the industry’s increase of 7.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The acquisition of ReViral looks like a strategic fit for Pfizer as the company remains focused on addressing a significant unmet medical need for RSV treatments. The deal is likely to complement Pfizer’s ongoing RSV vaccine program. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Pfizer is already developing a RSV vaccine, PF-06928316, which is currently in late-stage studies for active immunization of pregnant women to prevent RSV-associated lower respiratory tract illness in infants from birth to up to six months of age.

PF-06928316 is also being studied to prevent lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in individuals aged 60 years and above.

