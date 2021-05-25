Pfizer (PFE) Tests COVID-19 Booster & Pneumococcal Vaccine Combo

Pfizer PFE announced the initiation of a study to investigate co-administration of its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (20vPnC) candidate, following a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults 60 years and older.

20vPnC is under review in the United States with the FDA’s decision expected next month. Meanwhile, Pfizer and its Germany-based partner BioNTech’s BNTX two-shot COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2/Comirnaty is now approved for emergency use in individuals 12 years of age and older in the United States and for individuals 16 and older in several other countries.

The study will be conducted on 600 individuals who took part in Pfizer/BioNTech’s phase III study on BNT162b2. These participants should have been administered the second dose of the vaccine at least six months prior to entering the co-administration study. The participants will be given either 20vPnC + BNT162b2 booster, 20vPnC plus placebo or booster plus placebo.

The study’s main goal is to describe safety when both vaccines are co-administered, with follow up six months after vaccination. The secondary goals are to describe both vaccines’ immune responses.

Pfizer’s stock has risen 8.2% this year so far compared with an increase of 7.5% for the industry.

Pfizer and BioNTech have shipped approximately 430 million doses of BNT162b2/Comirnaty to 91 countries, bringing in significant revenues for the companies. In the United States, the companies have delivered more than 170 million doses. Meanwhile, studies are ongoing to expand the authorization of BNT162b2 to additional population groups. The companies are also evaluating a potential booster dose and an updated version of the vaccine.

Other marketed COVID-19 vaccines are Moderna’s MRNA mRNA-1273, J&J’s JNJ single-shot COVID-19 vaccine and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Pfizer’s 20vPnC vaccine candidate includes all the 13 serotypes contained in its popular 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, Prevnar 13 along with seven additional serotypes. This way it covers more serotypes responsible for the majority of invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia than any other marketed vaccine or those in clinical development.

Pfizer currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency have sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.