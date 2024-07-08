Pfizer (PFE) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Pfizer (PFE) closed the latest trading day at $27.93, indicating a -0.43% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 1.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pfizer in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 30, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.45, marking a 32.84% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.21 billion, indicating a 3.72% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.38 per share and a revenue of $60.66 billion, indicating changes of +29.35% and +3.7%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Pfizer is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Pfizer's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.76.

Meanwhile, PFE's PEG ratio is currently 1.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

