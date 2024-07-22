Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $29.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 8.04% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pfizer in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 30, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.46, reflecting a 31.34% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.22 billion, indicating a 3.78% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.39 per share and a revenue of $60.83 billion, indicating changes of +29.89% and +3.98%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% higher. Pfizer is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pfizer is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.55. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.36.

Investors should also note that PFE has a PEG ratio of 1.17 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

