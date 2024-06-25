Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Pfizer (PFE) closed the latest trading day at $27.99, indicating a -1.3% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.09% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 1.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pfizer in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 30, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.45, signifying a 32.84% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.21 billion, up 3.72% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.38 per share and a revenue of $60.66 billion, indicating changes of +29.35% and +3.7%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Pfizer. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Pfizer presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Pfizer is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.7.

One should further note that PFE currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.11. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

