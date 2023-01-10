Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $47.62, marking a -1.59% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 7.23% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.14 billion, up 1.28% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.43% lower within the past month. Pfizer is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Pfizer currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.54.

Investors should also note that PFE has a PEG ratio of 1.15 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.