Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Pfizer (PFE) ending at $28.58, denoting a -0.21% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.7%.

The drugmaker's stock has dropped by 1.17% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 4.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.85%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pfizer in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.16, reflecting a 114.04% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.58 billion, down 39.98% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $58.83 billion, indicating changes of -76.6% and -41.37%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1% decrease. Pfizer is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.56. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.47 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 1.86. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 54, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.