Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $35.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.27% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 9.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 70.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.9 billion, down 49.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.35 per share and revenue of $68.07 billion, which would represent changes of -49.09% and -32.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Pfizer is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.72.

We can also see that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

