Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $39.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.3% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 0.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.43%.

PFE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.67 billion, up 49.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.63 per share and revenue of $74.27 billion, which would represent changes of +63.51% and +55.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower within the past month. PFE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PFE has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.07 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.8.

Meanwhile, PFE's PEG ratio is currently 1.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

