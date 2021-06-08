Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $38.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 2.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PFE as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PFE to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.67 billion, up 49.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.63 per share and revenue of $74.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +63.51% and +55.89%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.39% higher. PFE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PFE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.15.

It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.05 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

