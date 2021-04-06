Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $36.28, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 5.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.26%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PFE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.42 billion, up 11.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $59.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.4% and +25.55%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.89% higher within the past month. PFE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PFE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.32.

Investors should also note that PFE has a PEG ratio of 1.66 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

