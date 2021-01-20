Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $36.50, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.97%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 0.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PFE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, down 3.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.96 billion, up 2.14% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.94% higher within the past month. PFE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PFE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.19.

It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.