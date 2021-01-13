Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $36.86, marking a -0.86% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 3.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PFE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 2, 2021. In that report, analysts expect PFE to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.96 billion, up 2.14% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.44% higher. PFE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PFE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.04, which means PFE is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, PFE's PEG ratio is currently 2.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

