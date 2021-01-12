Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $37.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 3.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.84%.

PFE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2021. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.96 billion, up 2.14% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.44% higher within the past month. PFE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PFE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.51. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.25.

Investors should also note that PFE has a PEG ratio of 2.89 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PFE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

