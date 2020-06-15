Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $33.36, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PFE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.25%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $49.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.05% and -4.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PFE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, PFE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.77.

Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 2.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

