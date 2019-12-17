Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $38.90, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 5.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 5.4% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PFE as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.94%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.70 billion, down 9.12% from the year-ago period.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $51.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.33% and -3.47%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher. PFE is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PFE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.36.

Investors should also note that PFE has a PEG ratio of 3.47 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

