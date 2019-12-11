Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $38.22, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.51%.

PFE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.94%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.70 billion, down 9.12% from the year-ago period.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $51.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.33% and -3.47%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% higher. PFE is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, PFE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.99. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.

Meanwhile, PFE's PEG ratio is currently 3.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.15 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.