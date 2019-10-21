Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $36.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 0.14% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 1.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PFE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 29, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, down 19.23% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.22 billion, down 8.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $50.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6% and -4.98%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher. PFE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PFE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.52, which means PFE is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

