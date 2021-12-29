Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $57.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.74% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 7.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Pfizer is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 109.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.08 billion, up 106.11% from the prior-year quarter.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $81.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +89.64% and +71.37%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% higher within the past month. Pfizer currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Pfizer is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.77. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.84.

It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PFE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.