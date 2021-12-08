Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $51.40, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 9.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 3.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.04% in that time.

Pfizer will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, up 107.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.79 billion, up 103.62% from the prior-year quarter.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $81.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +88.29% and +70.91%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. Pfizer is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.68, which means Pfizer is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

