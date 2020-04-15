Pfizer (PFE) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $35.98, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 13.31% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 6.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PFE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2020. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $0.72 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.29%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.70 per share and revenue of $45.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.47% and -12.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.56% lower within the past month. PFE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PFE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.62, so we one might conclude that PFE is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.