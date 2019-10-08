Pfizer (PFE) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $35.44, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 2.72% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 3.6% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.22% in that time.

PFE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 29, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, down 19.23% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.22 billion, down 8.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.81 per share and revenue of $50.98 billion, which would represent changes of -6.33% and -4.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. PFE currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, PFE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.74. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.44.

Investors should also note that PFE has a PEG ratio of 2.85 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

